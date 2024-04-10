14 Essential Words And Phrases To Know At An Indonesian Restaurant

A staple of Indonesian cuisine, sambal is ubiquitous in Indonesian restaurants. For those uninitiated, sambal is a spicy sauce made from crushed or chopped chili peppers and an array of other ingredients such as garlic, shallots, galangal, and lemongrass. Different sambal varieties feature different compositions and ratios of ingredients, often mirroring the richness of Indonesian spices. Sambal's popularity lies in its ability to cater to a broad spectrum of tastes, offering everything from fiery heat to subtle, complex flavors. While sambal is traditionally handmade, the sauce can also be found on supermarket shelves in a commercially produced form.

Indonesia is a melting pot of flavors, and nowhere is this more evident than in its wide range of sambals. While we can't be sure exactly how many versions of the condiment exist, there are a few that stand out for their popularity. Sambal terasi, for example, is distinguished by its pungent aroma and rich flavor derived from shrimp paste. Sambal oelek stands out for its simplicity, consisting of crushed chilies, vinegar, and salt. Meanwhile, sambal cabe ijo, popular in Padang cuisine from the island of Sumatra, is made from green chilies and features a distinctive refreshing flavor that's only mildly spicy.