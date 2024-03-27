Ben Ford's Fondue Alternative That Will Have You Salivating - Exclusive

Swiss fondue may get all of the attention, but once you learn about its Italian cousin, fonduta, you might find yourself running to the store to get whatever it takes to try this delicious cheese sauce. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, chef Ben Ford explains why he prefers Italian fonduta over its close relation, Swiss fondue.

Ford appreciates fonduta as a pure, true cheese sauce or cream sauce. Fondue is typically made with a Swiss cheese such as Gruyere or Emmental, as well as wine and garlic. Often, fondue contains a sort of roux made from mixing wine with flour or cornstarch to help thicken it. While Swiss fondue is undoubtedly gooey and delicious, Ford appreciates that fonduta generally forgoes the roux, which makes it creamier. Fonduta is usually made with fontina cheese, milk, butter, and egg yolks. If another flavor is added, it's typically black truffles.

Because fondue and fonduta rely on different ingredients to give them structure, they vary in both texture and flavor. Fondue's use of a roux is reminiscent of many mac and cheese recipes. It acts as a simple binder and helps create a thicker consistency. The egg yolks in fonduta, on the other hand, add a level of richness not found in fondue. Eggs not only act as a thickener but also add fat, which gives fonduta a velvety feel similar to custard.