Where Is Abby From Food Network's Kids Baking Championship Now?

It's a moment that has etched itself into the minds of Food Network watchers everywhere: Abby Martin, the "Kids Baking Championship" contestant from 2018's Season 4, broke down on stage when the cake she had worked so hard to put together fell before her and the judge's eyes. It was an unfortunate crash that couldn't help but tug at the watcher's heartstrings. Thankfully, this emotional hiccup didn't stop Abby from finishing strong: The then-13-year-old went on to place in the top 3, ending her competition baking run with an infectious smile.

It's been years since Abby Martin won over viewers' hearts, leaving many watchers likely wondering — where is the talented little baker now? Well, one thing's for sure: Abby is not so little anymore. From college to cooking classes to captaining a cross country team, Abby Martin is a busy, ambitious, positive young woman with a bright future ahead of her. She has continued to follow her love of baking while also pursuing other professional and personal goals, all while maintaining the happy energy that earned her so many fans as a kid. Here's what Abby from Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" has been doing since 2018.