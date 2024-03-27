How To Score A Free Costco Glass Tumbler, According To Reddit

For some, Costco is just another place to stock up on food and other household necessities. For others, the chain is a way of life. These cardholders go beyond the typical weekly grocery pickup (fueled by all-you-can-eat free samples), not only by spreading the word about their latest Costco finds, but by showing off their allegiance with merch. Take, for example, the infamous Kirkland Signature sweatshirt or the viral T-shirt that displays the food court's iconic hot dog. Now, Costco fans can tout their love for the big-box retailer while hydrating with a branded water bottle, which folks on Reddit claim you can pick up completely free of charge.

"New Costco glass tumblers with wooden screw caps. The plastic cover has Costco logo all over it," one Reddit user shared in a March 26 post. They also included three photos of the item, which features a blue logo sleeve made of silicone (not plastic, as they initially suggested) and has a small rope handle attached to the lid.

So, how can you get this Costco swag? Simply set up auto-renewal for your membership with a team member. According to one Costco fan on Facebook, kiosks to do so are now set up in warehouses and will remain through March 30 (though this may vary by location).