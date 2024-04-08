Smoky And Spicy Harissa Chicken Thighs Recipe

It's time to spice up your weeknight dinners with a recipe that's all about bold flavors. These smoky and spicy harissa chicken thighs by recipe developer Catherine Brookes are packed with aromatic spices and a little heat, transforming simple chicken thighs into the ultimate punchy addition to any main meal.

The recipe features an easy homemade harissa paste, made by toasting cumin and coriander seeds and blitzing them up with some other tasty ingredients, such as roasted red peppers, garlic, and lemon juice. We then marinate the chicken in this flavor-packed paste, allowing them to soak up all the deliciousness for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.

Baked until perfectly tender on the inside and beautifully crisp and darkened on top, this succulent, mouthwatering chicken is ready to serve alongside your favorite sides. Whether paired with fluffy rice and a crisp green salad or mashed potatoes and steamed veggies, the savory flavors of the chicken are sure to shine.