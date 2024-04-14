Pretzel Crisps Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've ever looked at the shape of a pretzel and thought, "That's just too 3D for my taste," Pretzel Crisps are the snack that solves the problem. These flattened-out crunchers bring twist-style pretzels into the world of chips and crackers by smashing them flat, adding a light crispiness that traditional pretzels just can't capture. Of course, this doesn't make them healthier than regular pretzels, especially once they're coated in delicious dust with flavors like Buffalo Wing and Cinnamon Sugar. But hey — we're talking snack foods here, and Pretzel Crisps are a tasty novelty that class up the bagged snack aisle, though you often find them hanging with hummus and high-end deli selections.

We wanted to know how the flavors in this tempting set compare to one another, so we grabbed every bag in the collection and readied our taste buds for a sampling sesh. Though Pretzel Crisps also produces a line of chocolate-dipped delights, we thought it best to stick to the savory side of the street; the sweeter options are more of a premium purchase that occupies a separate space in the snack sphere, anyway. With so many fresh and fancy variants, Pretzel Crisps has given us enough to chew on without adding candy coating to the situation. We've grabbed a bag of every flavor to put them to the test and we'll explain more about our methodology at the end. For now, here is every flavor of Pretzel Crisps ranked worst to best.