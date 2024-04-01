Velveeta's Cheese-Colored Hair Dye Lets You Channel Your Inner Julia Fox

Do you love cheese so much that you wish you could turn into a walking, talking, hunk of cheese, or at least look as much like one as is humanly possible? While the entry-level to becoming a cheese-person is undoubtedly wearing a foam wedge on your head (these can be found wherever Green Bay Packers fan gear is sold), the next step is to frequent spray tanning establishments so you can dye your skin an appropriate shade of orange. The final step in your cheese-volution, however, is to dye your hair a cheesy orange. Per a press release shared with Mashed, Velveeta is here to help you out.

Yes, Velveeta, the same not-quite-a-real-cheese brand that's ventured into unexpected territory before by launching cheese-scented nail polish in 2022 and following it up with artisanal chocolate-cheese truffles in 2024. This time, it's going all-in on promoting Velveeta Gold hair dye (yes, it's meant to turn your hair the same color as pasteurized, processed cheese food) — it's even enlisted a celebrity spokesperson, actress Julia Fox. Fox changes her hair color from time to time, as many actresses do, and she's a self-proclaimed fan of cheesy pasta. When asked to be the first famous person to try out Velveeta Gold, she replied that cheese-colored hair was "a look I can totally get behind."