Asparagus Risotto With Crispy Leeks Recipe

A creamy bowl of risotto is a treat no matter the season, but when springtime rolls around, it's only right to prepare it with fresh asparagus. Recipe developer Kate Shungu shares this delightful asparagus risotto with crispy leeks, which comes together in under an hour and makes for a delicious weeknight meal or dinner party centerpiece. Cooking risotto might seem like a task best left to the experts, but as long as you're able to stick around the pan for 20 minutes and occasionally stir, you're well on your way to a deluxe dinner.

Shungu describes, "The crispy leeks are a nice texture contrast with this creamy, velvety risotto. They add a mild onion flavor and a pop of citrus (from lemon zest), which complements the asparagus really nicely." With a versatile foundation of rice, this can serve as a main course or side dish with just about any protein. "I love making this on a weekend evening, along with some roast chicken or pork tenderloin, for a restaurant-quality meal at home," Shungu shares. And on top of all that, leftovers will last for a few days in the fridge if you're looking for an easy option to pack for lunch.