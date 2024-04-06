The Big Mistake An Expert Baker Avoids With Homemade Marshmallows

As simple as store-bought marshmallows may look, making them from scratch requires much care and attention. With a correct way to melt the sugar and mix the ingredients so they spread evenly, it's surprisingly easy to make mistakes. However, according to one expert, the biggest error can occur during the whipping stage.

Mashed spoke to Jessie Sheehan, celebrated cookbook author, recipe developer, baker, and host of the No. 1 baking podcast in the U.S., "She's My Cherry Pie." Marshmallows are prominent on Sheehan's website and in her cookbook, "Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats," which features desserts in which she uses them to fluff up treats and even ice cakes.

When it comes to making marshmallows, Sheehan explains that "under-whipping the marshmallow batter is probably the biggest mistake people make, and it can lead to soft, overly moist [and] soggy, leaky marshmallows." The perfect marshmallow should be pillowy, fluffy, and slightly buoyant, so "soggy" and "leaky" should be avoided at all costs! According to Sheehan, there are two key things you need to do to avoid this pitfall: Keep an eye on the bowl's temperature and monitor the size of your batter.