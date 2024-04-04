Add A Spring Theme To Your Favorite Fruity Pie With Whipped Cream Flowers

While some folks consider pie season to fall somewhere around the autumn and winter holidays, spring is when all those perfectly pie-worthy fruits become juicy and abundant. Whether you're a fan of strawberry or blueberry, rhubarb or peach, few things better indicate that warmer days are coming than a sweet fruit-filled pie. Pie is one of those tasty treats that will be a hit at any party. Plus, there's nothing better than showing up to a shindig with a homemade pie, especially if that pie is covered in tiny whipped cream flowers.

Transforming your favorite blueberry pie recipe into a dessert so darling it might give you cute aggression isn't that difficult. Besides, who decided cakes are the only desserts that can have piped whipped cream flowers? To give your blueberry pie a precious spring makeover, start by filling a piping bag with homemade whipped cream. Pipe five small circular dollops (each touching) on your pie in the shape of a flower. You can either place the flowers randomly around the pie or line one side with them. Pop a blueberry in the center of each flower to complete the look. Requiring very little piping bag know-how, this simple technique produces flowers shaped like groovy daisies for '70s-inspired design. However, with some skill and a few different piping bag tips, you can also make other classic piping bag flowers like roses, hydrangeas, and chrysanthemums to give your pie a little spring flair.