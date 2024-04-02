Starbucks Is Making Lavender The Main Character With New Oatmilk Chill Drink
Spring has officially sprung, and Starbucks is making one floral flavor the season's star. Subtle lavender notes seem to be the theme of this year's spring menu at the chain, as evidenced by the company's new limited-time drink, the Lavender Oatmilk Chill. The hand-shaken floral beverage features real dragon fruit pieces and is caffeine-free, per information shared with Mashed. According to comments on Starbucks' Instagram post promoting the product, the iced drink tastes like flowery, sweet milk. While it doesn't contain any coffee or tea, it may be somewhat similar to Canada and Europe's floral tea lattes, which aren't available on Starbucks' U.S. menu.
Back on March 7, the chain launched its other spring menu items, and they all feature lavender as a primary ingredient. These include the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino. As is abundantly clear by now, the chain's 2024 spring menu wants lavender coffee to be the next trend, whether or not coffee is involved. So, if you love a leafy, floral taste without the bite of espresso, the new Lavender Oatmilk Chill might just be for you.
Starbucks is offering new drinkware and a virtual scavenger hunt
If the response to Starbucks' Instagram post is any indication, fans are eager to try the new Lavender Oatmilk Chill drink. But the limited-time beverage isn't all that's new. The coffee giant is also "springing on" the season with updated cups. The limited launch includes new, colorful spring drinkware that's available for purchase at Starbucks locations nationwide. If you're looking for a large cup, the 24-ounce Pearl White Bling Cold Cup is covered in glimmering white studs and has a mint-green interior, while the 24-ounce Sage Cold Cup features Art Deco swooshes surrounding Starbucks' iconic Siren. Smaller options include the 12-ounce Luster Tumbler, which is covered in a green-and-pink seaweed print, and the 14-ounce Siren's Tail Mug, an abstractly iridescent version of the chain's logo. Whether you're looking at these eye-catching containers or Starbucks' latest Instagram post, it's clear to see the strong visual influence of spring on the chain right now.
Even Starbucks' website is getting into the spring spirit. Starting April 2, Starbucks Rewards members can participate in a virtual scavenger hunt set in a three-dimensional, spring-themed Starbucks village for a chance to earn 100 Bonus Stars. To do so, players must earn at least five points in the virtual scavenger hunt between April 2 and 6, claim the coupon, and make a purchase at a participating Starbucks between April 6 and 7. Once redeemed, available rewards include a free brewed coffee or tea (either hot or iced), bakery items, packaged snacks, and more.