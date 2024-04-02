Starbucks Is Making Lavender The Main Character With New Oatmilk Chill Drink

Spring has officially sprung, and Starbucks is making one floral flavor the season's star. Subtle lavender notes seem to be the theme of this year's spring menu at the chain, as evidenced by the company's new limited-time drink, the Lavender Oatmilk Chill. The hand-shaken floral beverage features real dragon fruit pieces and is caffeine-free, per information shared with Mashed. According to comments on Starbucks' Instagram post promoting the product, the iced drink tastes like flowery, sweet milk. While it doesn't contain any coffee or tea, it may be somewhat similar to Canada and Europe's floral tea lattes, which aren't available on Starbucks' U.S. menu.

Back on March 7, the chain launched its other spring menu items, and they all feature lavender as a primary ingredient. These include the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino. As is abundantly clear by now, the chain's 2024 spring menu wants lavender coffee to be the next trend, whether or not coffee is involved. So, if you love a leafy, floral taste without the bite of espresso, the new Lavender Oatmilk Chill might just be for you.