Anya Taylor-Joy's Wedding Cake Was An Anatomically Correct Heart

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has an impressive portfolio. Her starring role in "The Queen's Gambit" arguably made her a household name, and her role in the critically acclaimed 2022 thriller "The Menu" spread her fame to the culinary realm. Taylor-Joy spilled the tea on her co-star Nicholas Hoult's scenes after the fact, but in the film itself, her character attends a nightmarish Michelin-starred meal. Speaking of nightmares, on April 2, 2024, the actress posted an Instagram photo of her anatomically correct heart-shaped wedding cake, and it immediately went viral.

Taylor-Joy "secretly" married her now-husband, Malcolm McRae, in a quiet New Orleans ceremony in April 2022, as she shared in the post's caption. That year, rumors of a courthouse wedding between the two circulated, and photos of a larger wedding party in Venice appeared in October 2023. Along with the reveal of her secret New Orleans wedding, Taylor-Joy also shared pictures of the couple's one-of-a-kind wedding cake.

When you hear about a heart-shaped dessert, Valentine's Day likely comes to mind — not a recreation of real human anatomy. Even so, one of Taylor-Joy's wedding photos shows a plate with two anatomically correct heart cakes (one for her and one for McRae), complete with aortas. "Yes, I am the vampire Lestat," the actress joked in her caption.