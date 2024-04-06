10 Spinach Recipes That'll Use Up That Leftover Bag In The Fridge

There are plenty of upsides to spinach, but the unreasonable size of the bag it comes in is not one of them. It seems like, somehow, we all end up with a massive surplus taking up space in the fridge. Sure, it can be stored in the freezer, but all you're doing there is moving the problem from a cold box to a colder box.

While one way of whittling down that spinach is to just throw it in everything until it's gone, you're doing yourself (and the spinach!) a bit of a disservice. It is, however, a bit difficult to figure out a specific recipe theme for a food which has a reputation for going with just about anything from pastries, to sauces, to bakes, to pies. That's where Mashed's recipe developers come in. The following dishes don't just incorporate spinach for the sake of it — they revolve around spinach, taking full advantage of its light, leafy taste, and high water content.

Spinach can be cooked in several different ways, with each method subtly changing the vegetable's texture and nutritional content. Blanching and steaming, for example, significantly reduces vitamin C in spinach, while microwaving retains it much better. If you're more concerned with taste than vitamins, sautéing it in olive oil or butter infuses the green with flavor. This method has the added benefit of cooking out much of the water, ideal for pastries and dips as the spinach won't make them soggy.