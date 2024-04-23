14 Popular Casual Chain Restaurant Chocolate Cakes Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

There's nothing better than ending a nice dinner with a slice of decadent chocolate cake. The luscious texture and sweet, buttery flavor give you an instant hit, and there's science behind why chocolate cake gives you such a feel-good boost. According to the Australian Academy of Science, chocolate contains chemicals and compounds that stimulate pleasure centers in the brain. With that in mind, it's no wonder chocolate cake is a dessert staple at so many chain restaurants.

Chain restaurant chocolate cake recipes vary vastly, from classic chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing to warm molten chocolate lava cake, and silky chocolate cheesecake. Some versions are dusted with cocoa powder, drizzled with fudge sauce, or served with ice cream on the side. Others are served straight-up, showcasing the chocolate in all its glory.

No matter which style of chocolate cake you prefer, there's no doubt that some restaurant chains have better versions than others. For all the chocoholics out there, we've ranked 14 chocolate cakes from popular casual chain restaurants to help you determine where to get your next dessert fix. We've ranked these based on customer reviews and we'll explain more of our methodology at the end. But for now, bring on the chocolate!