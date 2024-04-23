What You Didn't Know About The History Of Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a classic comfort food. There are a range of ways to make mashed potatoes, but all of them are delicious — you really can't go wrong with them. But, have you ever thought about the history of mashed potatoes? It seems like one of those basic dishes that has always existed. However, there's quite a long and convoluted backstory to this favorite. It took the stars aligning just right for mashed potatoes to even exist, and we sure are grateful for that.

It all started back in the Inca days in what's now known as Peru. If these folks hadn't started cultivating potatoes, we probably wouldn't have mash today. However, potatoes still had to make it to the other side of the world and back again, making it past people who thought humble spuds were only good as animal feed and caused leprosy in humans. There's a lot to unpack there, but we're interested in going deep into the origins of mashed potatoes.

Learning about how this dish came to be won't help you make restaurant-quality mashed potatoes, but it will leave you with some fun facts you can crack out at your next dinner party. Here's what you didn't know about the history of mashed potatoes.