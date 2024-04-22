Roasted Cauliflower Panzanella Salad Recipe

Get ready to fall in love with cauliflower all over again with this delightful twist on a classic Italian bread salad. This satisfying and flavorful panzanella, from recipe developer Annabelle Randles, combines sweet tender roasted cauliflower florets with chunky sourdough croutons and juicy tomatoes. Randles also includes red onion, capers, kalamata olives, parsley, and garlic to add layers of Mediterranean flavors.

After being simply dressed with extra-virgin olive oil and red vinegar, the salad is left to sit for around 30 minutes at room temperature so that the flavors can meld together. This also allows the croutons to soak up all of the flavorful juices.

This roasted cauliflower panzanella salad is the perfect dish to use up stale bread, but you can make it with fresh bread as well. While you can prepare the components ahead of time, it is best to assemble and eat the salad on the same day before the bread becomes too soggy. Leftovers can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container for 1 to 2 days but the texture of the bread will be much softer.