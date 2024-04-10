Expert-Approved Ingredients That Will Elevate Your Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate, the comforting classic cherished in homes around the world, holds a timeless appeal. Plenty of ingredients have the power to upgrade a mug of hot chocolate, from marshmallows and peppermint to caramel sauce and coffee creamer. Grayson Claes – the head pastry chef at Rigor Hill Market and its Michelin-starred sister restaurant One White Street in Tribeca, New York City — shared two of his go-to hot cocoa mix-ins with Mashed. Salt and vanilla beans transform ordinary hot chocolate into an elegant treat that warms the soul.
Salt, a staple in cooking, is commonly overlooked in sweet dishes, even in an otherwise amazing hot chocolate recipe. However, a pinch of salt can effortlessly enhance the cozy drink's richness and complexity. Even a tiny amount of salt — whether you prefer granular table salt or flaky sea salt — heightens the sweetness of hot cocoa without overpowering it with a briny profile. Plus, the ever-so-subtle saline zest counteracts any potential cloying notes and accentuates the natural bitterness of the chocolate, yielding a more nuanced flavor.
Why you should add vanilla beans to your hot chocolate
Vanilla is often considered the yin to chocolate's yang — and for good reason. In addition to salt, fresh vanilla beans impart a luxurious aroma and exquisite flavor to hot chocolate. Unlike artificial vanilla extracts, which are highly processed and infused with alcohol before bottling, vanilla beans offer an arguably superior sensory experience. The process of splitting the bean and gently scraping out the tiny seeds is a splendor in itself, as a natural fragrance immediately fills the air. When infused into hot chocolate, the essence of vanilla permeates every sip with a velvety smoothness. The delicate floral and woody undertones of the iconic orchid's pods beautifully complement the earthiness of the cocoa.
According to Grayson Claes, a confectioner with various eateries in Chicago and NYC on his culinary resume, salt and vanilla beans elevate hot chocolate from a modest libation to a gourmet delicacy. Each cup provides the perfect balance of salty and sweet, making it a true source of pleasure for the senses. Next time you're in the mood to imbibe in a truly epicurean dessert drink, heed the advice from chef Claes and whip up a batch of salted vanilla hot chocolate.