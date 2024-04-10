Expert-Approved Ingredients That Will Elevate Your Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate, the comforting classic cherished in homes around the world, holds a timeless appeal. Plenty of ingredients have the power to upgrade a mug of hot chocolate, from marshmallows and peppermint to caramel sauce and coffee creamer. Grayson Claes – the head pastry chef at Rigor Hill Market and its Michelin-starred sister restaurant One White Street in Tribeca, New York City — shared two of his go-to hot cocoa mix-ins with Mashed. Salt and vanilla beans transform ordinary hot chocolate into an elegant treat that warms the soul.

Salt, a staple in cooking, is commonly overlooked in sweet dishes, even in an otherwise amazing hot chocolate recipe. However, a pinch of salt can effortlessly enhance the cozy drink's richness and complexity. Even a tiny amount of salt — whether you prefer granular table salt or flaky sea salt — heightens the sweetness of hot cocoa without overpowering it with a briny profile. Plus, the ever-so-subtle saline zest counteracts any potential cloying notes and accentuates the natural bitterness of the chocolate, yielding a more nuanced flavor.