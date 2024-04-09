The Meat Guy Fieri Uses To Make An Unforgettable Cinco De Mayo Guacamole

You don't need an excuse to indulge in tacos, tortilla chips, and tequila. However, if you are seeking a reason to dine on delicious Mexican fare, look no further than May 5 on your calendar. Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of Mexico's 1862 defeat of the French army in the Battle of Puebla, calls for a feast inspired by the flavors enjoyed by our neighbors south of the border, and naturally, guacamole has to be part of the spread.

You could easily follow a quick and easy guacamole recipe, but remember, this is a celebration, and celebrations call for something special — perhaps a guacamole recipe from the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri? The Food Network star calls for a surprising addition in his guac, and while it's not quite on par with the chocolatey ingredient that singer Jason Mraz puts in his dip, it's likely not one you might not have thought of before.

To kick the Cinco de Mayo staple up a few notches, Fieri gives it a protein-packed punch with chorizo, which he folds into smashed avocados after browning it in a pan. Ready to eat in just 30 minutes, the chef's chorizo guacamole recipe also calls for broiled onions and poblano peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, and juice from a broiled lime, as well as crushed chicharrones for a bit of crunch.