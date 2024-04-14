Are There Vegan Options On Pizza Hut's Menu?

As more people learn about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based food, the demand for vegan options has been steadily on the rise. But just because people are trying to steer clear of meat and dairy doesn't mean they don't want the occasional slice of pizza. As such, many pizzerias have begun to accommodate this by offering vegetarian and vegan options. Even Pizza Hut — one of the biggest cheese users in the world — has something vegans can enjoy.

While Pizza Hut doesn't yet offer non-dairy cheese on its pizzas, you can order your favorite pie sans cheese, which works as a vegan option since the restaurant's dough is dairy-free. Although this is a pretty basic adaptation for vegans (or those with dairy sensitivities), it does allow you to get that saucy Pizza Hut taste without having to consume any dairy.

As for its actual innovations, Pizza Hut collaborated with Beyond Meat in 2020 to develop an exclusive plant-based sausage pizza topper, making it the first national pizza chain to offer plant-based protein. For those with severe dietary restrictions, however, it's worth noting that vegan and vegetarian meals are made with the same tools as the chain's non-vegan fare, so cross-contamination can occur.