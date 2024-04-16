How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By Starbucks' Discontinued Chantico
The Chantico was a luxurious beverage that captured the hearts of many Starbucks fans when it debuted in 2005. The velvety concoction was marketed as a "drinkable dessert," catering to those seeking a sippable treat. Sadly, its run was short-lived, and it became one of the biggest flops in Starbucks history. The Chantico was discontinued in 2006, likely because customers were limited in customization — a cornerstone of the Starbucks brand. For instance, it was only available in a 6-oz. cup, and no adjustments could be made to the recipe.
The Chantico was a departure from most of the coffee chain's menu items. Made from a blend of cocoa powder, whole milk, and melted chocolate, the Starbucks Chantico boasted a thicker consistency than traditional hot chocolate and a deeper chocolate flavor that coated the palate.
The Chantico was named for the Aztec goddess of hearth fires and volcanoes, symbolizing warmth and comfort, perfectly encapsulating the legendary drink's candy bar-like essence. Starbucks formulated the Chantico to be savored slowly to provide a moment of bliss amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Thankfully, for those who still yearn for the sweet taste of Chantico, there are several ways to recreate a similar experience.
Whip up a Chantico-like beverage in your own kitchen
Recreating the Chantico at home requires high-quality ingredients and keen attention to detail. Start by melting chocolate (preferably dark chocolate) with a touch of heavy cream over low heat until smooth and velvety. Then, gradually add milk, whisking until thoroughly combined. Feel free to adjust the flavor to your liking with your favorite sweetener. Pour the mixture into a mug and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder for an elegant touch.
Order a Chantico at your local café
While the Chantico may no longer appear on the menu, you can get creative with your Starbucks order. Whether you're at Starbucks or another café, ask for a hot chocolate with extra chocolate and less milk. You can also request a "thick hot chocolate," which simply means the amount of milk used in the standard recipe is reduced. Some baristas may even be willing to accommodate special requests for a richer, denser texture.
Experiment with hot chocolate mixes
Explore gourmet hot chocolate mixes available in specialty food stores or online. For a more authentic Chantico-like beverage, check the ingredients list to make sure the mix boasts a high cocoa content and minimal additives. Mix everything together according to the package instructions, but slightly adjust the milk-to-chocolate ratio to achieve a more concentrated consistency like the beloved, albeit discontinued, Starbucks drink.
Jazz up your mocha
If you're simultaneously craving coffee and hot chocolate, order a mocha with an extra shot of chocolate. Better yet, ask for your mocha to be made with dark chocolate for an undeniably richer profile. You can also request less milk to make it thicker and more reminiscent of Chantico.
Enjoy a chocolate affogato
An affogato is a delightful Italian dessert that combines espresso and gelato. "Affogato" translates to "drowned," which aptly describes the confection's preparation method. Create a Chantico-inspired dessert by pouring a shot of hot espresso over a scoop of chocolate gelato or ice cream. The combination of hot and cold creates a delicious treat that tantalizes the taste buds.