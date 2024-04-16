How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By Starbucks' Discontinued Chantico

The Chantico was a luxurious beverage that captured the hearts of many Starbucks fans when it debuted in 2005. The velvety concoction was marketed as a "drinkable dessert," catering to those seeking a sippable treat. Sadly, its run was short-lived, and it became one of the biggest flops in Starbucks history. The Chantico was discontinued in 2006, likely because customers were limited in customization — a cornerstone of the Starbucks brand. For instance, it was only available in a 6-oz. cup, and no adjustments could be made to the recipe.

The Chantico was a departure from most of the coffee chain's menu items. Made from a blend of cocoa powder, whole milk, and melted chocolate, the Starbucks Chantico boasted a thicker consistency than traditional hot chocolate and a deeper chocolate flavor that coated the palate.

The Chantico was named for the Aztec goddess of hearth fires and volcanoes, symbolizing warmth and comfort, perfectly encapsulating the legendary drink's candy bar-like essence. Starbucks formulated the Chantico to be savored slowly to provide a moment of bliss amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Thankfully, for those who still yearn for the sweet taste of Chantico, there are several ways to recreate a similar experience.