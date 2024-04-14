False Facts About Soy Sauce You Thought Were True

Though Westerners became familiar with soy sauce in the 20th century, its origins are ancient. Despite the common misconception that it originated in Japan, it is believed that soy sauce first appeared in China, and its ancient predecessor was a thick fermented paste known as jiang. These pastes were already familiar during the Zhou Dynasty (1046-256 B.C.). They were made with various ingredients, including meat and seafood, but grains and soybeans proved to be the most suitable options, and gave it a contemporary form. The process also created a byproduct — a rich-flavored liquid called jiang you that was left after the beans were pressed. Of course, jiang you is what we today know as soy sauce.

It is estimated that jiang was brought to Japan during the Yamato Era, probably sometime in the sixth century, coinciding with the introduction of Buddhism. The Japanese adopted the idea, and started producing versions that would become miso paste. The liquid created in the process was called tamari, a name still used for soy sauce versions created with 100% soybeans. This eventually led to shoyu, the collective name used for all Japanese soy sauces. People often associate soy sauce with Japan, as the country has mastered the art of making it, and produces a great number of varieties. Also, it became a go-to option in the U.S. due to military ties and the growing popularity of Japanese food in the second half of the 20th century.