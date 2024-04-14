Big Changes Are Coming To Subway In 2024

Subway was founded in the 1960s as Pete's Super Submarines, and over the decades it has become the dominant force in sandwich-based fast food. The company has tens of thousands of stores in over 100 countries across the world. At one time, Subway even boasted more locations than McDonald's, proving its international popularity. Suffice it to say, if you love fast food or even just sandwiches in general, there's a better-than-average chance you regularly eat at one of Subway's restaurants. But the next time you do, things might be a little different.

In 2024, Subway will be making some serious alterations, and there's high hope the dining experience will see vast improvements — and in turn, so might the company's bottom line. As of press time, we're only a third of the way through the year. But already, Subway has revealed new menu items, new promotions, and new products. From a different breed of bread to a celebrity collaboration, here are some of the big changes you'll see at Subway in 2024.