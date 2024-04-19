Add A Dash Of Sugar To Your Steak For A Blast Of Contrasting Flavors

While sweet meat sounds like a bit of an odd juxtaposition at first, there are quite a few classic preparations that call for this combo: duck à l'orange, brown sugar-glazed ham, and that Chinese-American takeout favorite, honey-sesame chicken, to name but a few. Add one more to that list: sugar steak.

Many unexpected ingredients can change the flavor of your steak, ranging from coffee grounds to chili powder to lemon juice. Some people even swear that frying the meat in lard takes it to the next level. Sugar, however, not only adds some sweet flavor that complements the steak's savoriness, but when exposed to high heat it will melt and make a crunchy caramel crust that stands in contrast with what will hopefully be a juicy, tender interior.

To make a sugar steak, start by mixing sugar and salt in a 4:3 ratio. If you typically eyeball the seasoning, just mix up a small jar of the stuff (maybe 4 tablespoons sugar and 3 tablespoons salt), then sprinkle the meat with whatever amount you wish. If you have the time, let the steak sit for an hour so the salt can help absorb any surface moisture, then sprinkle the sugar-slash-salt over the meat once more before you cook the steak in whatever way you choose.