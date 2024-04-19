The Golden Ratio For Hot Chocolate Ingredients, According To An Expert

Sometimes hot chocolate is too watery. Other times it's so overpowering that a few sips is already too rich. Sure, personal preference should always be taken into account, but the golden ratio of hot chocolate exists, according to expert Grayson Claes. He's the head pastry chef at One White Street, a Tribeca restaurant with a Michelin star, and Rigor Hill Market, where customers can find fresh produce, baked goods, and casual bites. Rigor Hill Market even sells a hot chocolate, served in a mini soup bowl with scorched marshmallows, which went viral on TikTok for being so delicious.

It's safe to say that Claes knows what he's talking about when it comes to the golden ratio of hot chocolate ingredients. Claes recommends using the simple equation of three parts milk (or cream) to one part chocolate to equal one delicious cup.

In this case, Claes is referring to solid chocolate, not cocoa powder. The often undistinguished difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa is that hot chocolate uses solid chocolate while hot cocoa uses cocoa powder. Semantics aside, 25% of what you're drinking should be melted chocolate, according to Claes' hot chocolate golden ratio.