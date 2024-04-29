Sausage And Potato Breakfast Frittata Recipe

A breakfast classic that combines simplicity with delicious savory flavors, this sausage and potato breakfast frittata by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is sure to brighten up your weekend mornings. This frittata provides a well-rounded way to start the day, packed with hearty, nutritious ingredients that also happen to taste good.

Italian sausage adds a meaty element to this eggy frittata, whereas green onions and red bell peppers add a pop of color and some veggie-forward flavors. Cubed potato also adds some nice texture to the dish and helps to make the final result a filling, complete meal. Once the egg medley has been poured over the filling ingredients, all that's left to do is let everything cook through in the skillet, first on the stovetop and finally under the broiler.

This recipe is super versatile and pairs with an array of tasty sides dishes too, from a fresh salad with cucumber and tomatoes, to something more hearty like fries, waffles, or hash browns. You could even opt for a bit of sweet-savory contrast by serving your frittata alongside a platter of fresh fruits.