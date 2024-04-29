Sausage And Potato Breakfast Frittata Recipe
A breakfast classic that combines simplicity with delicious savory flavors, this sausage and potato breakfast frittata by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is sure to brighten up your weekend mornings. This frittata provides a well-rounded way to start the day, packed with hearty, nutritious ingredients that also happen to taste good.
Italian sausage adds a meaty element to this eggy frittata, whereas green onions and red bell peppers add a pop of color and some veggie-forward flavors. Cubed potato also adds some nice texture to the dish and helps to make the final result a filling, complete meal. Once the egg medley has been poured over the filling ingredients, all that's left to do is let everything cook through in the skillet, first on the stovetop and finally under the broiler.
This recipe is super versatile and pairs with an array of tasty sides dishes too, from a fresh salad with cucumber and tomatoes, to something more hearty like fries, waffles, or hash browns. You could even opt for a bit of sweet-savory contrast by serving your frittata alongside a platter of fresh fruits.
Gather the ingredients for this sausage and potato breakfast frittata
This frittata is full of simple, delicious, and fresh ingredients. For the fillings, you'll need some diced potato, Italian sausage, red bell pepper, green onion, and a little olive oil for frying. Then, for the base of the frittata, you'll need eggs, milk, grated cheddar cheese, and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Add the olive oil to a skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the sausage and onion
Fry the sausages and green onions until the sausages are cooked through and starting to brown. Remove from pan and set aside.
Step 3: Fry the pepper and potato
In the same pan, cook the bell pepper and potato until the potatoes have softened, about 15 minutes.
Step 4: Mix with sausage and onion
Add the sausage and onion back to the skillet and stir.
Step 5: Mix eggs, milk, and cheese
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cheese, and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 6: Pour egg mixture into skillet
Pour the egg mixture over the sausages and vegetables in the skillet.
Step 7: Preheat the broiler
Keep the skillet on the stovetop over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes as you preheat the broiler.
Step 8: Broil the frittata
Broil on medium for another 5 minutes, or until the egg mixture is cooked all the way through.
Step 9: Serve
Slice and serve the frittata.
What other vegetables can I add to this frittata?
If you're looking to customize your sausage and potato breakfast frittata with additional vegetables, there are plenty of variations to play with. This versatile dish welcomes a variety of veggies, making it incredibly easy to tailor to your taste preferences.
Another veggie that pairs brilliantly with eggs and sausage is mushroom. Sliced cremini, button, or even portobello mushrooms all make great additions. They can add a lovely meaty texture and plenty of savory, earthy flavor to the frittata, and you can add them in when you cook the potato and pepper. For a burst of color and sweetness, you might incorporate diced tomatoes or spinach, gently wilted in the skillet before adding the egg mixture.
Zucchini or butternut squash can also be fantastic options, bringing a subtle sweetness and adding bite. Simply dice them finely and saute until they're tender before proceeding with the recipe. Zucchini can be tossed in alongside the green onion and bell pepper, while butternut squash can cook with the potato.
If you're a fan of greens, kale or Swiss chard can give your frittata a nutritious boost. Just chop the greens and cook them with the other veggies before pouring over the egg mixture.
What kind of sausage works best in this frittata?
While this recipe calls for Italian sausages, there are other types of sausages that can also work wonderfully in this frittata, with each bringing its own unique flavor. Traditional Italian sausages, whether sweet or spicy, are a popular choice for this recipe due to their delicious, aromatic seasoning blend. Sweet Italian sausages have a milder, slightly sweet flavor, while spicy Italian sausages add a kick of heat for those who enjoy a bit of spice.
Breakfast sausages would also work great here. Commonly seasoned with sage and other herbs, classic breakfast sausage features a lovely balance of savory flavors that will pair well with eggs, cheese, and potatoes. Chicken or turkey sausages also make a lighter option, perfect for those looking to reduce their intake of red meat. Or, if you prefer a smokier flavor, varieties such as chorizo or Andouille sausage can completely transform the flavor profile of the dish with their salty spiciness.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 large Italian sausages, diced
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 large baking potato, peeled and finely diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 6 large eggs
- ¾ cup grated cheddar cheese
- ⅓ cup milk
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- Add the olive oil to a skillet over medium heat.
- Fry the sausages and green onions until the sausages are cooked through and starting to brown. Remove from pan and set aside.
- In the same pan, cook the bell pepper and potato until the potatoes have softened, about 15 minutes.
- Add the sausage and onion back to the skillet and stir.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cheese, and some salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour the egg mixture over the sausages and vegetables in the skillet.
- Keep the skillet on the stovetop over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes as you preheat the broiler.
- Broil on medium for another 5 minutes, or until the egg mixture is cooked all the way through.
- Slice and serve the frittata.
|Calories per Serving
|388
|Total Fat
|28.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|201.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|2.6 g
|Sodium
|540.0 mg
|Protein
|19.0 g