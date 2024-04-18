The Canned Vegetable Duff Goldman Always Keeps On Hand - Exclusive

Duff Goldman, host of "Spring Baking Championship" and numerous other Food Network shows over the years, is a big fan of eggplant, though he knows not everyone feels that way. As he told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "I find eggplant is a lot like coconut where it's pretty polarizing ... My wife wants nothing to do with it, and I love eggplant."

That controversial quality doesn't stop him from using eggplant in his home cooking and incorporating it into dishes like shakshuka. And when Goldman doesn't feel like cooking eggplant himself, he gets a can from the pantry to snack on. "Sadaf makes a canned fried eggplant. It's not crispy, obviously. And to me it's more like stewed, very Persian. It's delicious right out of the can. Open up the can and get a fork."

Sadaf's canned fried eggplant is much more than just eggplant — it's fried and cooked with tomato paste, onions, garlic, and spices. With all the extra seasoning, it's no wonder that it can be eaten as a standalone dish. If you're looking for something easy to add to a Mediterranean mezze platter, it would be the perfect fit, it's also good as a condiment for eggs or meat, and would make a great addition to sabich, a breakfast sandwich stuffed with eggplant, hummus, salad, and chutney.