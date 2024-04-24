Miller High Life Made A Sauce That Tastes Like ... Dive Bars

Nothing goes together quite like a pint of cold beer and a plate of hot wings from your favorite dive bar. Whether or not the seedy ambiance and unsavory aromas add to the experience is a matter of opinion, but Molson Coors Beverage Company — the maker of Miller High Life — seems to think they do. That's why Miller High Life is teaming up with chef Sam Davis-Allonce to create a dive bar-inspired hot sauce.

You read that right: On Monday, April 29, the beverage known as the Champagne of Beers is putting out a hot sauce that will presumably gussy up the wobbly high-top tables at your local watering hole. "Made with real Miller High Life, Dive Bar Hot Sauce is inspired by the sights, smells, and taste of your favorite dive bar," a representative for the company explained to Mashed in an email.

With the help of Davis-Allonce — founder of the Hot N Saucy brand — Miller High Life flavored its Dive Bar Hot Sauce with adobo-marinated chipotle peppers (for heat reminiscent of a neon sign left on all night long), lemon pepper juice, carrot juice, and of course, an unmistakable waft of smoke. The company will produce 2,000 bottles of the limited-edition sauce for $12 a pop, which, as the brand noted to Mashed, is the same price as a Miller High Life 12-pack.