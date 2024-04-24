Miller High Life Made A Sauce That Tastes Like ... Dive Bars
Nothing goes together quite like a pint of cold beer and a plate of hot wings from your favorite dive bar. Whether or not the seedy ambiance and unsavory aromas add to the experience is a matter of opinion, but Molson Coors Beverage Company — the maker of Miller High Life — seems to think they do. That's why Miller High Life is teaming up with chef Sam Davis-Allonce to create a dive bar-inspired hot sauce.
You read that right: On Monday, April 29, the beverage known as the Champagne of Beers is putting out a hot sauce that will presumably gussy up the wobbly high-top tables at your local watering hole. "Made with real Miller High Life, Dive Bar Hot Sauce is inspired by the sights, smells, and taste of your favorite dive bar," a representative for the company explained to Mashed in an email.
With the help of Davis-Allonce — founder of the Hot N Saucy brand — Miller High Life flavored its Dive Bar Hot Sauce with adobo-marinated chipotle peppers (for heat reminiscent of a neon sign left on all night long), lemon pepper juice, carrot juice, and of course, an unmistakable waft of smoke. The company will produce 2,000 bottles of the limited-edition sauce for $12 a pop, which, as the brand noted to Mashed, is the same price as a Miller High Life 12-pack.
Miller High Life is familiar with dive bar products
This isn't Miller High Life's first dalliance into the strange world of dive bar branding. In December 2023, the beer company launched a neon Xmas tree that was infused with a dive bar smell as well as a bizarre gingerbread dive bar kit. If you're in the market for some Miller High Life merch that you can use all year round, though, the brand's new Dive Bar Hot Sauce can be purchased on the Hot N Saucy website starting April 29 at noon Eastern time.
While the sauce's concept may seem a bit strange, if anyone can make a dive bar-inspired product taste high-brow, it's probably Sam Davis-Allonce. Formerly the chef de cuisine at Henry at Life Hotel, she founded Hot N Saucy — her vegan hot sauce company — in 2020. Since then, her veggie-forward hot sauces have been celebrated for their distinctive flavor combinations, like Collards N Ghost, Beet N Fresno, and Garlic N Pepperoncini. "Our ingredients are what make our sauces stand out. They're bright, they're fun, and very unique," Davis-Allonce told The Kitchn in 2022. Hopefully, her collaboration with Miller High Life will be no different.