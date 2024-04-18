The Trader Joe's Product That's Being Recalled Over Salmonella

In disappointing news for fans of Trader Joe's, the grocery chain's Infinite Herbs Organic Basil is being recalled for links to several confirmed cases of Salmonella. One person has been hospitalized so far. If you purchased the product between February 1 and April 6, you could risk exposure. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an investigation has found that the outbreaks are linked to Trader Joe's locations across the Midwest and East Coast, including Alabama, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Of those affected areas, 12 cases of illness have been detected in seven states with the latest symptom onset on April 2. Salmonella contamination easily goes undetected in food, so the investigation of the outbreak is ongoing. The 2.5-ounce packages are distributed by Infinite Herbs LLC, based in Miami, Florida. The company has agreed with Trader Joe's to enact a voluntary recall. Anyone who purchased the product within the recall window should take precautions to sanitize all surfaces and containers the tainted herbs may have come in contact with. As with previous recalls in Trader Joe's history, customers can either dispose of the contaminated package or return it for a full refund. For more information, contact Trader Joe's customer relations line at (626) 599-3817.