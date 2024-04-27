Caramel Macchiato Coffee Cheesecake Recipe

As recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, in making this caramel macchiato coffee cheesecake, "I just turned my favorite coffee treat into an even bigger treat." Not only did she intend the cheesecake to have the caramel and coffee flavors, but she also wanted it to resemble the drink, as well. To this end, she begins with an espresso-infused chocolate cookie crust meant to look like the drink's dark espresso layer, while the middle cheesecake layer looks (and tastes) like coffee with cream. She finishes the cake off with the type of caramel and cream topping that you might find on a Starbucks-style macchiato (if not a traditional one) and even adds a few chocolate-covered coffee beans for flair.

While this cheesecake does take a little work to put together, none of the steps are particularly difficult, and the end result is more than worth it. Watkins does caution, though, "Depending on the caramel candies used, slicing and serving your cheesecake can be a bit of a task." She suggests that you dip your cake knife into hot water to warm it up before you cut to achieve that perfect slice of cheesecake. Another option is to slice through the caramel layer to score the cake before the topping has fully set.