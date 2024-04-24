The Dairy Needed For The Creamiest Copycat Outback Steakhouse Mac And Cheese

While Velveeta is a whiz at melting, there is one problem with it, as far as food purists are concerned: Technically, it isn't really a cheese at all. Because of the way Velveeta is made, it is actually what the USDA classifies as "pasteurized processed cheese food."

Now, this needn't present a problem if you enjoy the flavor, since American-style macaroni and cheese isn't haute cuisine, nor is Outback Steakhouse likely to earn a Michelin star anytime soon. If, however, you've always thought that the chain's mac and cheese could use an upgrade, there are a few ways you can swap out the Velveeta for a different cheese while still retaining the creaminess.

One option is to make a homemade version by heating and stirring 8 ounces of cheddar with ½ cup of milk until they combine into a smooth, homogenous substance. No, this DIY substitute won't set up like a solid block of Velveeta — for it to do so, you'd need to add gelatin, but since you'll be melting the cheese anyway, why bother? Another way is to combine equal parts of cream cheese and shredded cheddar. If you prefer a different type of cheese such as Colby, pepper Jack, or Swiss, then you could use those in place of cheddar, but be sure to stick to a semi-soft cheese, since one that's dry and crumbly might not melt the way you'd like.