How To Choose The Best Soda Marinade For Your Chicken

Once upon a time, the idea of marinating chicken in soda may have seemed a bit odd, but we're well into the era of sweet and savory flavor pairings by now so it's actually a fairly mainstream choice. Not only does a soda marinade help to tenderize meat of any kind (not just chicken) thanks to its acidity, but the sugar also helps the meat caramelize when it cooks. Soda also makes a great substitute for the beer in beer can chicken, transforming the dish into something 100% child-friendly. If you're wondering if there's any one particular soda that you should be using, though, the answer (as it so often is in matters of cooking) is: Whichever one you like best.

As chicken may be one of the most versatile meats, with a flavor that adapts to any other ingredients in the recipe, this means that there's no one perfect soda-chicken pairing. Instead, your choice of soda will be dictated by several different factors, these being your personal preference, what you have on hand, and what kind of soda goes best with the other elements of the chicken dish. You can even use diet soda as a marinade, but if you're planning to serve the chicken dish to others, be aware that many people find diet soda to taste funny (and not in an amusing way).