Is There Any Real Difference Between A Torte And Cake?

Answering the question posed in the title — whether there is a difference between cakes and tortes — sets up an exercise in conditional logic similar to asking if there is a difference between fruits and pineapples or between bread and brioche. What we're getting at here is that, according to the dictionary definition (Merriam Webster's and the International Food Dictionary's to name but a few), a torte is a type of cake, although not all cakes are tortes. There, are we done now? You know we're not, since there's quite a bit more to be said on the subject.

Cakes in general are, as per those same sources, typically sweet baked goods often made from flour, sugar, eggs, fat, and a raising agent such as baking powder. Of course, exceptions exist because savory cakes are a thing, as are vegan ones. The word can also apply to other types of foods such as pancakes or fish cakes as well as non-food items like cakes of soap. A torte, however, is usually a sweet dessert-style cake, one that might be made with ground nuts or crumbs and may also be multi-layered with a creamy, custardy, or fruity filling.