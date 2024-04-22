Villa Chef Names The Food Lisa Vanderpump Won't Allow At Her Restaurant - Exclusive Interview

How did you originally hear about "Vanderpump Villa" and what was the casting process like?

The casting process for me was actually really fun. I was in my house and I was thinking, "I really want to go to France in September, but I don't know how I'm going to make it happen, but let's see." And three days later, I got a phone call from casting about a show that was going to be filmed in France. It was crazy. I had my interview, then I went to L.A. to do another interview in the studio and I got the answer that I was chosen to go to France a week later.

Seems like it was meant to be. Why do you think you were chosen over others who tried out for the show?

I think I'm definitely special in the fact that I cook in high heels and in my experience. There's something probably spicy and unique that I have that they wanted. And maybe it was about pairing me with chef Anthony [Bar].

What was it like working for Lisa Vanderpump?

Amazing, it's the best experience. The most beautiful woman. She is impressive. I always say she's magical and a pioneer. She knows what she wants and the thing is she doesn't need to say much but you'll execute what she wants. That's how powerful she is. She has a beautiful soft side and a motherly side that I love. I remember when I met her the first time, there was a spark in her eyes that I was like, "Whoa." I don't know how she does that but you're just mesmerized.

What qualities do you think she looks for in a chef at her businesses?

I think she looks for high standards, knowledge, and passion. You have to have a chef that is creative but flexible. Someone who has a strong personality but also knows how to be open-minded. In the chef world sometimes people are not open-minded. They want what they want and that's it. That's a shame because food should be something that you want to share and it should bring people together. So if someone is just like, "This is my way or the highway," then what's the point? You know? I think Lisa has a very good flair for recognizing people that she wants to work for her.

That makes sense she wants someone talented but also collaborative. Lisa appears to have an incredible work ethic, having multiple restaurants around the world. What did you learn from her during your time on the series?

I've learned that you have to have patience with your co-workers. I've learned that you can do everything — you can be beautiful, hardworking, and resilient. What was the most impressive and what inspired me most is that she does so much and she's always perfect. She can be sick, she can be tired, she can be upset, and you'll never know. I love that about her.