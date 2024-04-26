Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking With Vanilla

If you think the only option for adding vanilla beans to your recipe comes in a bottle, think again. While not everyone will want to go to the effort of using vanilla pods, they're certainly worth considering. But, first you might want to learn more about them and how to use them.

"Vanilla beans are the whole vanilla pod, and they offer the most robust and complex flavor," remarks Martin Sorge. "You typically split the pod in two and scrape the seeds from the pod and add them to your bake," he explains. "If you're making something like a custard, cake soak, or ice cream base, you can toss the scraped seeds and the empty pod into the milk, bring it almost to a simmer, then turn off the heat. Cover and let the beans infuse for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours for a ton of vanilla flavor (remove the pod after it has steeped)."

Vanilla beans offer the most truly vanilla-y flavor. It's like the difference between a fresh orange and orange extract. Yes, the orange extract is going to taste like orange, but it's not going to have all the nuances of taste that you'll get from a fresh orange. Admittedly, vanilla pods are expensive, though, and cooking with them is more time consuming than cooking with vanilla extract. So, it's something you'll probably want to save for times when you're making a special bake.