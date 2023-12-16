The Top 7 Store-Bought Dips You Should Splurge On And 7 To Avoid

No snacking session is complete without a dip to bring that rich flavor and crucial textural contrast to your chips or crackers. Dips not only add an element of customization to a dish but also an element of community. They are meant to be experimented with and shared, making them a great dish for entertaining. But are they meant to be bought at a store or made at home?

That's the key topic of discussion at hand, and unfortunately, it doesn't have a straightforward answer. Whether you should buy or prepare snack accompaniments depends on several factors, including how hard they are to make, how readily available the ingredients are, and how much time they take to prepare. Based on these parameters, we came up with a list of several dips that are usually worth buying premade and several that are usually worth making at home. Without further ado, let's dip into this discussion.