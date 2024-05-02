12 Red Lobster Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Red Lobster is one of the most popular national seafood chains in America and for good reason. It's hard not to like a chain that offers high-quality seafood in casual settings at prices that won't break the bank. If you're among the legions of fans who make a beeline to Red Lobster whenever you're craving seafood, you probably already know the menu pretty well and have your go-to dishes. But what if we told you that there are secret hacks that could take your meal from run-of-the-mill to spectacular?

One of the biggest mistakes people make when eating at Red Lobster is not knowing about the special deals and dishes. The chain regularly offers promotions on certain dishes, so knowing when to go and what to order can save you money. In addition, there are plenty of items on the menu that you can combine or modify to create a satisfying meal that's catered exactly to your tastes.

To help you get the most out of your next Red Lobster experience, we rounded up some of the best hacks as suggested by employees, die-hard Red Lobster fans, and our own experiences. From awesome deals to out-of-this-world food combos, these tips can help elevate your meal and may even shave some money off your bill.