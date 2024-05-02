12 Red Lobster Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
Red Lobster is one of the most popular national seafood chains in America and for good reason. It's hard not to like a chain that offers high-quality seafood in casual settings at prices that won't break the bank. If you're among the legions of fans who make a beeline to Red Lobster whenever you're craving seafood, you probably already know the menu pretty well and have your go-to dishes. But what if we told you that there are secret hacks that could take your meal from run-of-the-mill to spectacular?
One of the biggest mistakes people make when eating at Red Lobster is not knowing about the special deals and dishes. The chain regularly offers promotions on certain dishes, so knowing when to go and what to order can save you money. In addition, there are plenty of items on the menu that you can combine or modify to create a satisfying meal that's catered exactly to your tastes.
To help you get the most out of your next Red Lobster experience, we rounded up some of the best hacks as suggested by employees, die-hard Red Lobster fans, and our own experiences. From awesome deals to out-of-this-world food combos, these tips can help elevate your meal and may even shave some money off your bill.
Plan your trip around the Daily Deals
You may be aware of the big promotions that Red Lobster puts on throughout the year like its famous Lobsterfest. But did you know that they also have Daily Specials every weekday? From Monday to Friday, you can get particular menu items and combos for less than $25.
For example, on Tuesdays, you can get a full pound of snow crab legs with crispy potatoes and your choice of side for just $20 (depending on the location). On any other day, that meal would cost you around $28. Other Daily Deals include steak and lobster for $25 on Wednesdays and lobster tail and shrimp scampi for $20 on Thursdays.
If you plan your visits around the Daily Deals, you can save yourself a decent amount of money. To find out what deals are on for the day, you can head to the Daily Deals page on Red Lobster's website. You can also check out the company's Specials page to see what promotions are currently running. Some examples of limited-time specials include the Buy One, Take One deal where you can take home a free pasta or salad with the purchase of any entrée. The Shrimp Your Way is another popular deal where you can get three different types of shrimp for just $20.
Jazz up your Cheddar Bay Biscuits with different toppings
Many diners agree that the Cheddar Bay Biscuits are one of the absolute best side dishes at Red Lobster. The fact that the biscuits are made fresh, in-house every day is just one of the reasons why Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so delicious. According to Red Lobster, a new batch is hand-mixed and popped into the oven about every 15 to 20 minutes. That's why they arrive at your table steaming hot and wafting those heavenly, garlicky, cheesy aromas. Many people are fine with eating them as-is with the garlic butter brushed on top. But for those who want to go next level, there are a few different ways you can jazz up your biscuits.
TikTok user @givemeflowers1 suggests asking for the raspberry sauce that Red Lobster typically serves with the cheesecake and spreading it on the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. A Google reviewer seconded this, saying, "It's very delicious! Believe me[;] you have to try it!"
TikTokker @javonmaule recommends asking for the piña colada sauce that comes with the coconut shrimp to put on your biscuits. He said, "You will thank me later." If you prefer savory toppings, consider piling your biscuits with crab queso dip, lobster dip, or the seafood stuffing that goes with the stuffed mushrooms.
Use your lobster bisque as a decadent dipping sauce
With its smooth, creamy texture and savory flavor with just a touch of tang, it's easy to see why the lobster bisque is one of Red Lobster's most popular menu items. The chain did catch some flak a while back for using langostino instead of lobster in the bisque, but that didn't stop many diners from indulging in the soup. It works well as a starter, side, or even a stand-alone dish, but many diners recommend taking it one step further and using it as a dipping sauce.
The obvious choice of items to dunk in your lobster bisque is the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The combination of the cheesy bread and velvety bisque is a match made in heaven. Don't be afraid to think outside the box though. TikTok user @thekoreanmama impressed her followers by dipping lobster pizza in the bisque. One commenter said, "Move over tomato soup and grilled cheese, we're dipping lobster pizza in lobster bisque!"
Another said, "The pizza in the bisque is a power move!" There are tons of other Red Lobster menu items that taste great dipped in the bisque, including coconut shrimp, calamari, and fish and chips.
For the freshest seafood, skip the shrimp and order lobster or Today's Catch instead
If you're looking for fresh seafood at Red Lobster, you may want to avoid the shrimp. Like many seafood restaurants, Red Lobster sources its seafood from around the world, and that means many of the products, like the shrimp, are frozen. That's not to say it's bad quality; it's just not caught-that-day fresh. Red Lobster states on their FAQ page, "While some seafood can be delivered from the water to our restaurants fresh and never frozen, other seafood is frozen on the fishing boats or immediately at the docks to maintain the best quality and freshness."
The freshest seafood you can get at Red Lobster is the lobster straight from the tank. If you order the Live Maine Lobster, your dinner will be plucked from the water shortly before it's cooked and served to you. The chain also has menu items called "Today's Catch," which are meant to be some of the freshest seafood dishes on the menu. These typically include fish like rainbow trout or salmon. If you're dead set on going fresh at Red Lobster, simply ask your server which items don't come from the freezer.
Ask to have your seafood cooked in olive oil instead of butter
Seafood is often touted as a more nutritious menu option than red meat or carb-heavy dishes like pasta and pizza. However, that doesn't mean that Red Lobster is a bastion of health-conscious eating. It's definitely easy to max out your daily recommended calorie count here without trying too hard. Many of the dishes are deep-fried or drenched in butter, which can amp up the calories, saturated fat, and sodium. For example, the Admiral's Feast is one of the unhealthiest fish dishes at Red Lobster, clocking in at a whopping 1,640 calories. Throw in a few Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and you have a pretty calorie-dense meal.
There are a few hacks you can use at Red Lobster to make your meal lighter. One is requesting to have your food cooked in olive oil instead of butter. According to sources like Harvard Health Publishing, olive oil can help you live longer by lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Another way to make your dish more heart-healthy is by asking the kitchen to grill or steam your seafood instead of frying it. You can also request to have any sauces served on the side or omit them altogether. Thankfully, Red Lobster is pretty accommodating when it comes to making menu modifications.
The Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion may not be worth your money
Shrimp lovers go wild for Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion, which includes all the shrimp you can eat along with one side and Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The deal started as an occasional pop-up promotion and then became a permanent fixture on the dine-in menu in June of 2023. It sounds like a pretty sweet deal, considering that from all accounts the shrimp truly is endless. However, the truth about Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp is that it may not be worth your money.
When Red Lobster announced that the Endless Shrimp deal was here to stay, it was available all day, every day for just $20. Now the special is only available on Mondays as a Daily Deal, and the price has jumped to $25. According to CNN, the chain had to raise the price after the deal contributed to a loss of roughly $11 million for Red Lobster.
If you're able to pack a ton of shrimp away in one sitting, $25 may still be a steal. Keep in mind though that many of the shrimp options like the coconut shrimp and shrimp linguine alfredo are pretty heavy, so they can fill you up fast. You may be better off going for one of the regular shrimp dishes that can be just as filling and cheaper.
Combine kids' menu items with starters and sides for a cheaper meal
Let's face it — dining out these days can be pricey, even at a casual restaurant chain like Red Lobster. One way to get your costs down is by ordering from the kids' menu, which has some pretty decent dishes that are all under $10. Each kid's meal comes with a side dish and, of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits. If that's not enough to fill you up, you can add an extra starter or side dish to your kid's meal.
TikTokkers @nateandsaraheats posted a video highlighting their Red Lobster kids' meals that cost the couple just under $16 for the two meals. They ordered the grilled shrimp and grilled chicken, both of which cost $7.99. Sarah said, "You rarely see shrimp on a kid's menu, so if you love seafood, this kids' meal menu is definitely for you."
By comparison, the cheapest shrimp dish on the adult menu costs $17. Even if you order an additional side dish with your kid's meal, you could still be saving money. For example, the baked potato, mashed potato, seasoned broccoli, coleslaw, and orzo rice all cost just $3.99. Just make sure you order this to go as there are often age restrictions for the kids' menu items.
Use your Cheddar Bay Biscuits to make seafood sammies
Some of the best Red Lobster hacks come from the chain itself. In a Red Lobster Instagram post that received over 450 likes, the company gave a tip on how to make shrimp sandwiches with the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The caption read, "Cut open a Cheddar Bae, stuff it with your [favorite] shrimp, [and] enjoy your custom CBB slider!" One follower called it "[mind-]blowing" and "pure genius." The post shows a biscuit filled with the chain's saucy Crispy Dragon Shrimp.
Once you know about the Cheddar Bay Biscuit slider hack, the possibilities are endless. You can create all manner of seafood sammies, stuffing the biscuits with lobster, shrimp, or fish. You can also get creative with fillings, sauces, and sides.
For example, Red Lobster posted a video on Facebook detailing how to make a slider with mashed potatoes and shrimp scampi. Some other killer combos could include the chicken tenders with coleslaw or the fried flounder with tartar sauce. If you're taking your biscuits home, you could also enjoy them the next day in a Cheddar Bay Biscuit breakfast slider with bacon, eggs, and cheese.
You can have an entirely gluten-free meal
Dining out can be tricky if you have food sensitivities like Celiac or gluten intolerance. One of the things that Red Lobster employees want you to know is that there are many items on the menu that are gluten-free. Seafood doesn't contain gluten, so you can indulge in dishes like lobster, salmon, snow crab, and trout as long as the seafood isn't breaded or cooked in marinades or sauces containing wheat. Many of the sides are gluten-free as well, including broccoli, baked potato, and coleslaw. There are also several Red Lobster sauces that are safe to eat.
To help diners uncover which dishes they can and cannot eat based on food allergies and intolerances, Red Lobster has a handy tool called the Food Allergy Wizard. The tool allows you to tick off the allergens you want to avoid like gluten, milk, peanuts, and shellfish. It will then provide you with a list of all the menu items that do not contain those items. Even armed with that information though, it's important to alert your server about dietary restrictions to ensure that your dishes are prepared properly and not cross-contaminated. Your server can also let you know if any dishes can be made differently to suit your needs.
If you're going with a group, the Family Meals can save you a ton of money
Being the family-friendly chain that it is, Red Lobster has plenty of combos that are designed to be shared. If you're dining out with a group of friends or have the whole family in tow, the Family Meals can save you a significant amount of money. From shrimp platters that work well as appetizers to pasta meals and seafood feasts, there are options to suit all types of diners. The feasts are a great way to try a variety of dishes that cater to a broad range of tastes, and many can be customized with different options for seafood and sides.
When comparing the Family Meals with other items on the menu, it's clear that they offer good value for groups. For example, the Create Your Own Family Feast combo includes three seafood dishes, two family-style side dishes, and eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The menu says it can serve four people, and it costs just under $65 — that's about $16 per person. On the other hand, if you were to go for a classic meal like the Twin Lobster Tails, you'd be paying $42.99 for a dish that is technically designed for one diner. Now multiply that by four people or more, and you can see how individual meals add up to a hefty bill.
You can get free food via the Red Lobsters Rewards app
If you're a frequent diner at Red Lobster and you haven't downloaded the app yet, you need to get on that stat. It's called My Red Lobster Rewards, and it's a reward program that offers tons of perks for members. Just for enrolling and completing your profile, you get a 10% discount on your next dine-in meal and 12 free Cheddar Bay Biscuits to go. Members also get access to special coupons and deals, plus discounts, and free food on your birthday.
The Red Lobster rewards program also allows you to rack up points that you can cash in for free food. For every dollar you spend at any Red Lobster restaurant, you'll get one point on the app. Once you get to 125 points, you can choose from a selection of rewards on offer that month. The rewards typically include free appetizers or desserts.
The app is pretty easy to use — all you have to do is show your server the app when you ask for the bill. If you forget to show the app before you pay, you can scan your bill into the app or look for the 12-number code on your bill and enter it manually.
You may get a better deal on delivery if you order directly through the Red Lobster website
When you're craving Red Lobster, but don't want to leave your house, there are a few different ways you can have your favorite dishes delivered to your door. Several delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats will deliver Red Lobster depending on your location. However, your best bet may be to order directly through the Red Lobster website. Going straight to the source will most likely give you more menu options and cost you less.
Like many restaurants that partner with delivery apps, Red Lobster offers a scaled-back menu on third-party delivery services. Many restaurants do this to simplify the ordering process and avoid situations where customers might order seasonal items that are no longer available. In addition, the pricing is often higher on delivery apps because companies have to factor in the fees the delivery apps charge. So, if you're planning on ordering Red Lobster for delivery, you may want to do a price comparison before placing your order.