We Think We Know The Bar Taylor Swift References In The Black Dog

On April 19, Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album: "The Tortured Poets Department" (or "TTPD"). The standard version contains 16 songs. While "The Black Dog" was originally marketed as a vinyl variant bonus track, it became the album-opener for a "2 a.m. surprise" that Swift shared on Instagram: a double album. The second installment of "TTPD," known as "The Anthology," includes 15 more tracks, with "The Black Dog" setting the scene.

The song begins with the realization that an old flame forgot to stop sharing their phone's location with Swift. As the lyrics say, "And so I watch as you walk into some bar called The Black Dog and pierce new holes in my heart." Understandably, this information sent Swifties into a frenzy, with many quickly pinpointing the London bar they believe inspired the lyrics.

Two American Swifties studying abroad in London — Maddie Essig and Jenna Spackey — spoke with CNN Travel while sitting in The Black Dog. Essig noted that Swift and her former long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn "spent a lot of time in London," adding that she "figured it would be around here somewhere." Located at 112 Vauxhall Walk, the South London pub is just a tube ride away if you're in the heart of the city, and its popularity has skyrocketed after Swift's apparent namedrop.