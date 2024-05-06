Springy Lemon And Chicken Meatball Soup Recipe

The arrival of spring means warm days, cool nights, and a desire to leave behind the heavy foods of winter in favor of something lighter. This soup, filled with garlicky, herbal chicken meatballs floating in a light broth infused with bright lemon, is both hearty and light, a perfect dish for this time of year.

The star of the dish is, of course, the meatballs. Ground chicken is combined with breadcrumbs and beaten egg to lighten the texture and bind it all together. Parsley, pepper, and oregano give the meatballs a delicious, aromatic quality, with the garlic providing just enough zing to enliven the palate.

But, no soup is complete without a wonderful broth. The broth in this soup is started traditionally with onion, carrot, celery, and garlic to give the broth a wonderful aroma, but the unique flourish comes at the end, where parsley, lemon zest, and lemon juice combine to give it a bright and herbal flavor perfect for a springtime dinner. Thickened and made more hearty with a handful of rice, this soup is sure to delight both in the vernal season and the rest of the year.