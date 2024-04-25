Miller High Life Dive Bar Hot Sauce Review: A Hot Sauce That Pairs Well With Wings And Beer

Light beer? Good. Hot sauce? Also good. Combined? You can probably see where we're going. Take two things that are usually found in the same setting (how often have you drizzled hot sauce on a plate of wings while sipping a frosty beer?) and put them together. You're bound to have a match made in heaven, right? That was at least the idea for Miller High Life and Hot N Saucy when the two brands decided to collaborate on the latter's latest offering: Dive Bar Hot Sauce.

While Hot N Saucy doesn't have quite the same longevity as Miller High Life, the brand has definitely made a name for itself, with vegetable-based and vegan hot sauces that have appeared in places like Hot Ones Season 14 and on Oprah's Favorite Things gift list. Now, this latest creation from owner Chef Sam Davis-Allonce and Miller High Life hopes to capture the flavors and feel of your favorite dive bar. So, how does it stand up? Let's find out.