Ina Garten's Cooking Style Vs Martha Stewart's: Everything You Need To Know

A generation of home cooks have grown up learning to make delicious food from the culinary prowess of both Ina Garten and Martha Stewart. Dominating the culinary industry today, the two are often pegged against each other but most people don't know the truth about their friendship, as they have more in common than you think. For starters, both Stewart and Garten were living in the Hamptons at the same time (in the '90s). Garten was working out of her specialty food store, the Barefoot Contessa; Ina told podcast host Michael Ian Black in 2017 that she and Martha became friends when Martha visited her store. Later Martha encouraged Ina to publish her first cookbook, for which she penned the foreword.

In the podcast, Ina also addressed the distinction between her style and Martha's, saying that Stewart took home arts to a whole new level and made it something people became proud to do in a time when it wasn't valued. Ina contributed to the field by taking it in her own direction and making cooking simple and relatively easy for home cooks with no professional experience to dabble in.

Aside from their specific approaches to cooking, Martha and Ina differ on many fronts, such as ingredient selection, recipe complexity, aesthetic preference, and even preferred cuisine choices. Wondering whose culinary path you should follow? We've analyzed their recipes and cooking styles side by side to give you a full comparison according to your skill level.