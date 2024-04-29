The Best Costco Kirkland Coffee Pod Is A Bold Favorite

Anyone who regularly uses single-serving coffee pods knows that not all of them are created equal. Some are harsh, unpleasant, and can barely be called coffee, while others are sublime, highly drinkable options that could compete with a brew from a real cafe. One of the best places to pick up these pods at an affordable price is Costco, and out of all the varieties available through the store's Kirkland brand, one stands out among the rest.

According to Mashed's ranking of Costco's Kirkland coffee pods, Pacific Bold came out on top. It's a fair-trade certified dark roast (made from organic beans, as are other Kirkland pods) that its packaging describes as "extra bold." Reviewer Steven Luna called it "confident without being forceful and restrained without being weak." He went on to praise the aroma and noted that it was especially satisfying with a bit of sugar and almond milk. Luna also noted that it's an excellent choice when making more complicated and sophisticated coffee drinks at home.