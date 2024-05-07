13 Expert-Approved Hummus Tips You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Hummus contains just a handful of simple ingredients, so why is it easy to get wrong? If you've ever attempted to throw together some homemade hummus only to find the result grainy, stodgy, or tasteless, you need help. Luckily for you, we've collected 13 tips for making the perfect hummus that you'll wish you knew sooner.

There's lots to unpack when it comes to the perfect hummus. It hails from the Middle East, which means there are many regional variations to contend with. And, then there's individual preference. Some people love perfectly smooth hummus, while others prefer a bit of texture. Some enjoy plenty of the intense flavor that comes from tahini, while others like to mostly taste chickpea. Bearing these factors in mind, we've got all the tips you need, including how to make smoother hummus and avoid too much of a punch from garlic.

I have eaten — and made — vast quantities of hummus in my time, and I have opinions. However, I wanted to hear from the experts. So, I spoke to three chefs, all with extensive experience in Middle Eastern food. Their expertise will help you get the perfect hummus you crave. And, if all else fails, you can fall back on upgrading store-bought hummus.