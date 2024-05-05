15 Things To Use When You're Out Of Pasta Sauce

Just because you are out of spaghetti sauce does not mean you cannot have a simple, delicious pasta meal for dinner. Being out of pasta sauce may open the door to a world of pasta possibilities that you have never considered before. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your pasta without sauce, and we're here to help you with fresh ideas for your pasta night.

From the most basic of ingredients, like butter and olive oil, to more inventive and transformative hacks, these tips and tricks will transform the way you look at pasta. Most of these ideas are quite simple — some take little more effort than simply opening a jar of pasta sauce and boiling some noodles. Plus there is always room for exploration, and all of these tips can be adjusted to your personal taste. Here are 13 ideas for how to make a delicious pasta meal, no pasta sauce needed!