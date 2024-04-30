The Kirkland Cheese That Blows Other Costco Products Out Of The Water

Whether you're trying to build the perfect charcuterie board, choose the right toppings for your salad, or round off a pasta dish, picking the right dairy is paramount. Staring down Costco's deli cheese section can feel intimidating, but Mashed is here to help narrow things down. We ranked nine Kirkland Signature cheeses (from Costco's private label brand), ensuring each one was used to its best advantage for fairness, and found that the goat variety stood supreme.

The first thing you'll notice when biting into the Kirkland Signature goat cheese is its rich, creamy texture, followed by a pleasant yet delicate sour note. But perhaps the best thing about this product is its versatility. You can use it to upgrade countless sweet and savory recipes, including dishes that call for cream cheese or something similar. As with cow cheese, the goat kind can come in several variations — the Kirkland version resembles chèvre, a French variation characterized by its front-facing earthiness and tart aftertaste.

If you've never tried goat cheese before, the Kirkland version is a great place to start. At $0.37 per ounce, it's nearly half the price of Roth's $0.70-per-ounce chevre, which is sold at Walmart.