Taco Bell's New Milkshakes Are Back, But Still Not Nationwide
While there are many popular fast food milkshake options out there for customers wanting a sweet treat, Taco Bell is slowly inching toward consideration with its Churro Chiller shakes. The lineup includes four unique flavors, as shared on the Instagram account @snackolator: Dulce de Leche, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Sweet Vanilla, and Wild Strawberry. Of course, milkshakes are often topped with whipped cream and a cherry, but Taco Bell is adding its own spin by layering cold foam and churro crumbles on top of each drink.
Before you get too excited, though, it's important to note that these milkshakes aren't available nationwide. As of April 2024, they're only being tested at certain Taco Bell locations in Dallas, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. If you live nearby and are curious about availability, check the Taco Bell app to see if your local store is offering the sweet treats.
Interestingly, Taco Bell's first-ever trial of frozen coffee and milkshake options occurred in December 2023, when it tested these same flavors in the Southern California market. Each drink came in a 16-ounce cup and was only available for a limited time in either Irvine or Mission Viejo, California. They could be purchased for $4.19 and were excluded from Taco Bell's "Happier Hour" promotion, in which medium fountain drinks and Freezes are typically $1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Taco Bell's limited-return shakes are Mashed-approved
According to Taco Bell's December 2023 press release, the chain took inspiration from popular Mexican flavors to create the frozen drinks that @snackolator recently shared on Instagram. Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's U.S. chief marketing officer, noted, "We're always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes."
Mashed was able to review Taco Bell's Churro Chiller lineup when it was first released, and perhaps unsurprisingly, these tasty shakes passed our test. With a sweet blended base and a flavorful swirl lining the cup (not to mention the cold foam and churro crumbles), for a Taco Bell fan, these shakes could complement just about any menu item. Only the Dulce de Leche flavor included an iced coffee base, making it a great breakfast option if you can get your hands on one.
While it seems like big changes are coming to Taco Bell in 2024, it's unclear when (or if) these new milkshakes will become permanent menu items nationwide. Many customers find Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze to be one of the best fast food frozen drinks out there, but the texture doesn't quite scratch that creamy milkshake itch. These shakes benefit from a slightly thicker texture, and each flavor is enticing in its own way.