Taco Bell's New Milkshakes Are Back, But Still Not Nationwide

While there are many popular fast food milkshake options out there for customers wanting a sweet treat, Taco Bell is slowly inching toward consideration with its Churro Chiller shakes. The lineup includes four unique flavors, as shared on the Instagram account @snackolator: Dulce de Leche, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Sweet Vanilla, and Wild Strawberry. Of course, milkshakes are often topped with whipped cream and a cherry, but Taco Bell is adding its own spin by layering cold foam and churro crumbles on top of each drink.

Before you get too excited, though, it's important to note that these milkshakes aren't available nationwide. As of April 2024, they're only being tested at certain Taco Bell locations in Dallas, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. If you live nearby and are curious about availability, check the Taco Bell app to see if your local store is offering the sweet treats.

Interestingly, Taco Bell's first-ever trial of frozen coffee and milkshake options occurred in December 2023, when it tested these same flavors in the Southern California market. Each drink came in a 16-ounce cup and was only available for a limited time in either Irvine or Mission Viejo, California. They could be purchased for $4.19 and were excluded from Taco Bell's "Happier Hour" promotion, in which medium fountain drinks and Freezes are typically $1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.