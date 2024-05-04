10 Expert-Approved Ways To Upgrade Your Lamb Dish

Where's the lamb? Everywhere it seems, except on dinner plates in the USA. Americans typically include plenty of meat in their diets, going through a whopping 280 pounds per capita in 2021, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Tied with Australia as a top meat-consuming country, American grocery stores usually offer cheap and easy access to beef, chicken, and pork. Yet of all that meat consumed, only a pound comes from lamb.

Conversely, Aussies consider roast lamb their national dish. Lamb and mutton are widely eaten outside the U.S., forming a major part of cuisines ranging from Levantine and South African to Icelandic and Mongolian. Theories abound regarding the disappearance of lamb from American tables. For starters, it never had marketing campaigns like beef or pork. Lamb was a staple during World War II, so in the celebratory post-war era, people leaned toward beef. Once lamb fell out of fashion, it became expensive and hard to find, and nowadays, many Americans simply don't know how to work with it.

Could the silence of the lambs be over? Lamb is more efficient to raise than beef, making it a sustainable choice. It's not factory-farmed, and the price point is comparable to grass-fed beef. Americans are also gaining cultural exposure to lamb from different cuisines. To that end, we've put together an expert-approved cheat sheet to guide you toward great results.