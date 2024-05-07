13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Storing Canned Foods

Want to know a great way to turn your pantry into an archaeological dig? Stuff a bunch of cans in back, and then don't ever touch them. Instead, every time you buy canned goods, place those at the front of the shelf and just keep eating and replacing those. Before you know it, you'll have a time capsule of old canned food in the back of the pantry.

Okay, that was obvious sarcasm, but it's based somewhat on what many people actually do. They place cans in the pantry, and when they go shopping next, they place more cans in front of those, never touching the older cans. Instead of letting some old food linger, use a system called FIFO — first-in-first-out. When you place a bunch of cans in the pantry and then buy more the next time you shop, don't place the new cans in front. Place them in the back with the older cans in front, so you see those first when you go to get some food.

This assumes the best-by dates on the new cans are farther out than the dates on the older cans. If you somehow end up with new cans with a closer date, place those in front. FIFO depends on organizing cans by the best-by or expiration date.