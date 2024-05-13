Top 12 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Frozen Seafood Products

Seafood is generally placed in the context of a healthy, wholesome diet, and dietitians regularly suggest incorporating more seafood into our meals. Though things are not so straightforward even with fresh seafood — some options are more sustainable and nutritionally better than others — the situation gets particularly problematic when it comes to frozen seafood products.

Though many are easy, hassle-free solutions for busy weeknight dinners, not all frozen seafood products are created equal. They may all be very convenient, but many are packed with additives, preservatives, and flavorings that help keep the food fresh but don't necessarily align with a wholesome diet. Quite a few frozen seafood products are also loaded with fat and salt, which can be especially problematic for cardiovascular health.

If you're trying to eat less processed foods and want to monitor your intake of salt, fat, preservatives, and the like, this list of unhealthy seafood products will help you figure out what to avoid on your next trip through the frozen foods aisle.