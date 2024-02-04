Imitation Crab Vs Real Crab: What's The Difference?

If you've ever ordered a California roll at a sushi bar, chances are you've encountered an ingredient that's listed as krab, crab sticks, or imitation crab. But just because it's not made out of real crab doesn't mean this product isn't worth exploring — and potentially even stocking at home.

Imitation crab has long been enjoyed around the world thanks to its slightly sweet flavor and relatively low cost compared to pricey crustacean meat. And while some may balk at the imitation aspect, the reality is that there are quite a few preconceived notions about the product that need some serious debunking. For example, did you know that imitation crab originally hails from Japan and is largely made of actual fish?

So, what's the difference between real crab and the imitation stuff? When do you want to use imitation crab and when is it worthwhile putting money down on the real thing? Here's the low-down on the two distinct but related products to help you make that decision.