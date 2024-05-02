Rumor Has It Trader Joe's Is Bringing Bubble Waffles To The Frozen Section

Trader Joe's already carries plenty of frozen waffles, but now, bubble waffles are seemingly set to make their grand entrance onto the grocery chain's shelves. According to a May 1 Instagram post from users @bigboxvegan and @traderjoesnew, the store will soon carry boxes of frozen, vegan bubble waffles retailing for $4.49. Each waffle will reportedly have crispy edges and a chewy middle comparable to the texture of mochi.

Unlike regular waffles, bubble waffles have puffed-out shapes in place of the standard syrup-holding pockets. Instead, the cakey "bubbles" resemble miniature eggs — and will likely taste a bit like them, too. Traditional bubble waffle recipes are a bit sweeter and eggier than the standard variety, so it's only fair to expect the same from the Trader Joe's version.

Instagram commenters were quick to praise the rumored drop, noting the fact that bubble waffles are difficult to make vegan due to their essential egg content. The treats originate from Hong Kong, where they're also known as egg waffles. In their homeland, bubble waffles are commonly sold at street markets, and in the last several years, they've slowly started making their way across Europe and the U.S. Back in 2022, one Reddit user on the Trader Joe's subreddit used the chain's Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix to create their own bubble waffles, so it's unsurprising that the store is officially hopping on the trend.